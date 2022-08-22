Youths Of Pauri And Rudraprayag District Run For Agniveer

Kotdwar (The Hawk): In the Army Recruitment Rally for seven districts of Uttarakhand under Army Recruiting Office Lansdowne 5122 candidates appeared at VC Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwara on 22 Aug 2022. On the fourth day of Agniveer recruitment rally , on Monday, the total of 5923 candidates were registered to undergo screening on the day four, out of which total footfall was 5122 from two tehsils of Rudraprayag district and one tehsil of Pauri Garhwal district. According to ARO Lansdowne more than 1,08,000 candidates have registered under various categories of Agniveer Soldier General Duty, Technical, Clerk/SKT, Tradesman for entry under the Agnipath scheme in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Amongst these 63360 candidates are registered from the districts under ARO Lansdowne, namely Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

The weather was pleasant on the fourth day and a huge enthusiasm was witnessed among the young candidates during various physical tests throughout the day for “Agnipath” the first recruitment rally of Uttarakhand hill state under ARO Lansdowne.

In addition “Bharitya Yuva Morcha” has made free food arrangements at the entrance point of recruitment rally for the coming candidates. “Bharitya Kissan Morcha” is providing free food and lodging of 1000 candidates at a time. “The Hans Foundation” is also contributing and made the arrangements of free food at exit point of the recruitment rally at VC Gabar Singh Camp. Civil administration arranged the drinking water and the buses at the exit point of the rally site for ease of transportation and regular monitoring the sites. On the fifth day of the recruitment rally, on Tuesday, the candidates from three tehsils (Kotdwara, Rikhnikhal & Pauri) of Pauri Garhwal district will appear for screening.