Youths Are Eager To Become Agniveer

Kotdwar (The Hawk): In the Army Recruitment Rally for seven districts of Uttarakhand under Army Recruiting Office Lansdowne 4374 candidates appeared at VC Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwara on 23 Aug 2022. On the fifth day of Agniveer recruitment rally , on Tuesday, the total of 4756 candidates were registered to undergo screening on the day five, out of which total footfall was 4374 from three tehsils of Pauri Garhwal district. According to ARO Lansdowne more than 1,08,000 candidates have registered under various categories of Agniveer Soldier General Duty, Technical, Clerk/SKT, Tradesman for entry under the Agnipath scheme in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Amongst these 63360 candidates are registered from the districts under ARO Lansdowne, namely Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

The weather was also pleasant on the fifth day of the recruitment rally. The candidates were so eager to become Agniveer, they started sitting in the Army recruitment base shelter from 22 Aug 2022 night. All appearing candidates are reporting to the army base camp before 2: 00 AM. Competent enthusiasm was also witnessed among the young candidates during various physical tests throughout the day for “Agnipath” the first recruitment rally of Uttarakhand hill state under ARO Lansdowne.

In addition “Bharitya Yuva Morcha” has made free food arrangements for more than 3500 at the entrance point of recruitment rally for the coming candidates. “Bharitya Kissan Morcha” and “ AVBP” are providing free food and lodging to 1500 candidates at a time from the day one. “The Hans Foundation” is also contributing and made the arrangements of free food for more than 1000 candidates at exit point of the recruitment rally at VC Gabar Singh Camp. Civil administration is providing regular support and monitoring the sites.

On the Sixth day of the recruitment rally, on Wednesday, the candidates from Seven tehsils (Satpuli, Bironkhal,Thalisain, Dhumakot, Srinagar, Jhaknikhal and Chakisian) of Pauri Garhwal district will appear for screening.