Yogi to launch 'Radio Jaighosh' on Tuesday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch 'Radio Jaighosh' on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of Kakori Train Action as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The state's Department of Culture is launching the community radio channel to promote folk art, performing art, regional delicacies of Uttar Pradesh and gallantry award winners.

Radio Jaighosh will be available at 107.8 MHz and will broadcast programmes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from the newly renovated studio of the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Lucknow.

The programmes will also be available in the radio's mobile application and social media pages.

The Department's Principal Secretary, Mukesh Meshram said: "There are a lot of radio stations in India, but we are bringing a radio station that will promote Indian arts and culture, especially of Uttar Pradesh. With the fast-paced lives, the folk tales and folk lore are not getting transferred to the youth. This initiative will connect youth and children with our ethos, customs and values.

"At the same time, we are also promoting the artists and unsung heroes from several districts and remote villages of the state. Also, we have come up with an idea of a backpack studio where all the recording instruments are taken to the villages to record their folk arts in the comfort of their rural landscape."

Daily shows on the radio will include 'Parakram' that will revolve around gallant soldiers of the pre and post-Independence era and unsung heroes, while 'Shaurya Nagar' will promote folktales from all the 75 districts of the state.

'Kala Yatra' will be based on art, 'Rajya ki Rasoi' on the delicacies of Uttar Pradesh, 'Rang Shala' on theatre artists, 'Rajya ki Raftaar' on government schemes and 'Rang Yatra' on performing arts.

There will also be weekly shows on education.—IANS