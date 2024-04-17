Yogi Performs Kanya Pujan At Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Kanya Puja at Gorakhnath Temple, situated in Gorakhpur.

Taking to its official X handle, the Gorakhnath Mandir tweeted, "Today is a beautiful day, a beautiful home. The beautiful virtue and abode of Ram's king's palace have appeared."

The mandir on its X handle also posted a video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath performing the puja and rituals. The UP CM performed the ritual of washing the feet of the girls and then worshipping them. The programme was organised in Shri Gorakhnath temple premises on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Janmotsav.

The UP CM on his official X handle shared pictures of the puja at Gorakhnath Temple and said that he got the great fortune of worshipping the girls in the form of Shakti. "On the auspicious occasion of 'Shri Ram Navami' today at Gorakhnath Mandir, I got the great fortune of worshipping the girls in the form of Shakti and offering them prasad. With the grace of Adishakti Maa Bhagwati, may everyone's life be free from suffering and move towards virtue, love and prosperity, this is our prayer. Jai Maa Bhagwati!"

The CM also addressed a press conference and extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Ram Navami. "This year's Navami is a very important day. Everyone in Ayodhya Dham is full of enthusiasm. After almost 500 years, the program for the birth anniversary of Lord Ram is being organised with enthusiasm and excitement at his sacred birthplace. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I heartily congratulate the people of the state."—ANI