Yogi government records lumpy virus vaccinations

Lucknow (The Hawk): In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath administration has a daily immunisation goal of 4 lakh lumpy skin disease (LSD) sufferers.

For the purpose of preventing the disease from spreading among cattle, the government has already broken a record by administering 1.25 lakh doses of the goat pox vaccine.

It intends to distribute 1.50 crore medicines by the end of October.

The virus is currently affecting 5,962 villages in 31 UP districts, according to a government spokeswoman.

Uttar Pradesh also has the lowest rate of virus-related fatalities among the states where it has been reported, at less than 1%.

According to Rajneesh Dube, additional chief secretary for animal husbandry, there are around 96,000 sick cattle in the state, of whom 78,000 have received vaccinations.

1.25 crore doses of the goat pox vaccine have already been administered. The goal has been established at about 4 lakh shots each day,' he said.

By October 12, the department had given out one lakh pills, which was impressive given that it was completed in 40 days.

According to a government spokeswoman, each district has been instructed to promptly notify the headquarters of any diseased or dead cattle caused by LSD. The panchayati raj and urban development departments have worked together to spray anti-larval medication in communities to halt the spread of the virus.

The state will also receive access to cow shelters with a capacity of 2,000–3,000 animals in the meantime. According to Dube, the state is running a campaign to educate the public about cattle.

The government has already handed 1.50 lakh cows to cattle rearers in the state under various programmes.

There are currently 228 cow shelters operating in the state, compared to a sanctioned strength of 303 shelters. Another 75 are now being built.

Plans have also been created for the construction of at least 2-3 cow shelters, each with a capacity of 2,000–3,000 cows, in each development block.

24 districts have so far submitted proposals for this.

A 27-acre plot of land with an estimated cost of Rs. 8.33 crore is required for a shelter large enough to house 2,000 cows.

For those that can hold 3,000 cattle, 40 acres of land would be required, and the project will cost approximately Rs 12.08 crore.

