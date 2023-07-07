Yogi Exhorts Officials For Quick, Satisfactory Resolution Of People's Grievances

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to resolve quickly and satisfactorily the grievances of the people and warned them against any laxity.

Adityanath, who was holding a Janata Darshan programme in Gorakhpur, said each person should be treated sensitively and their problems addressed.

No laxity will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Despite a busy schedule supervising the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Adityanath heard the grievances of around 200 people at the Gorakhnath temple complex, according to a statement.

He heard the people’s complaints and took their letters before forwarding those to the officials concerned for resolution. Many people requested the chief minister for financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases. Adityanath directed the officials concerned to expedite the process of estimating the treatment costs and submit it to the government for the release of funds, the statement said. —PTI