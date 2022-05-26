    Menu
    Yasin Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

    The Hawk
    May26/ 2022

    New Delhi: A special NIA court on Wednesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been convicted in a terror funding case, to life imprisonment.

    Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh announced the sentence. In the arguments before the sentencing, Malik told the court that he will accept hanging if the intelligence agencies prove any terror-related activities involving him. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) meanwhile told the court that Malik is responsible for the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley as it argued for the death sentence for him.

