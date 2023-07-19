Yamuna's water level breaches danger mark in Delhi again amid rain

New Delhi: After two days of rain in the nation's capital and the river's higher catchment areas, the Yamuna in Delhi once again above the danger mark on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold.

According to the CWC, the water level peaked at 205.8 metres at around 6 p.m. By Thursday morning at 4 a.m., it is predicted to have fallen to 205.45 metres.

On Tuesday afternoon, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage increased somewhat, moving between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs.—Inputs from Agencies