    Menu
    States & UTs

    Yamuna's water level breaches danger mark in Delhi again amid rain

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July19/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: After two days of rain in the nation's capital and the river's higher catchment areas, the Yamuna in Delhi once again above the danger mark on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold.

    According to the CWC, the water level peaked at 205.8 metres at around 6 p.m. By Thursday morning at 4 a.m., it is predicted to have fallen to 205.45 metres.

    On Tuesday afternoon, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage increased somewhat, moving between 50,000 and 60,000 cusecs.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Yamuna water level danger mark Delhi
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in