Wrestling scandal: Delhi Police finally lodges two FIRs

New Delhi: On Friday, Delhi Police finally filed two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India coaches and its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who are accused of sexually harassing female athletes.

According to Pranav Tayal, New Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police, two FIRs have been filed at the Connaught Place police station in response to allegations from female wrestlers.

"The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc.

"The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," he explained.

The DCP stressed that both FIRs are receiving full attention from the police.

On Friday, the Supreme Court was informed by the Delhi Police that they will file a First Information Report.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud recorded Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's statement and asked for security for the complainant as the women wrestlers voiced their concerns about the safety of the complainant and the several charges against Singh.

The court had decided to stop overseeing the probe and instead have the police furnish progress reports.

Mehta added that the case is taking a new turn, and the court remarked that a FIR must be filed because the allegations suggest the conduct of a criminal offence.

Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalists, were among the top sportsperson to join the protest against the Wrestling Federation of India chairman at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, all medalists at the Olympic Games, as well as the Asian and Commonwealth Games, are currently at the front of the protest against Singh, accusing him and some coaches of sexual harassment.—Inputs from Agencies