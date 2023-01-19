Wrestlers' protest: Sharp reactions in Haryana; CM assures 'won't let players' morale break', Cong asks questions

Chandigarh: Top wrestlers in India, many of whom hail from Haryana, have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing players. In response, politicians in the state have responded aggressively, with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar saying, "we will not let their morale to break".

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a member of the Congress party, spoke out strongly in support of the players, stating, "it is a matter of great misfortune and shame that our players, the pride of the country, have to protest on the streets today".

Several Khaps in the state, including the Phogat Khap, also spoke up for the grapplers. On Thursday, a 'Sarv Jatiya Khap Mahapanchayat' was conducted in Charkhi Dadri.—Inputs from Agencies