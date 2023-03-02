World counting on India to lead climate change innovation: Bill Gates

New Delhi: On Wednesday, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates voiced his alarm over climate change and urged for scientific solutions to address the problem, specifically urging India to take the lead.

As "It just gets worse somewhere slightly every year, but it's one of the hardest things to fix because modern economies throughout the globe are based on energy intensity and over 80% of this energy comes from burning hydrocarbons," he said.

In his fifth Ramnath Goenka lecture, entitled "Building an Equal World: The Power of Innovation," Bill Gates, co-chair and trustee of the William and Melinda Gates Foundation, discussed the importance of innovation in making the world more equitable. The Indian Express Group was responsible for putting up the show.—Inputs from Agencies