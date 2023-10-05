Workshop on World Cerebral Palsy Day will be on 6th October 2023

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Intellectual Disability and Multiple Disability, an autonomous body under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India is organizing a Workshop on World Cerebral Palsy Day on 6th October 2023 at National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), Auditorium, Dwarka, New Delhi. There will be panel discussions, experience sharing and talks on challenges, needs and facilities for Persons with Cerebral Palsy. An exhibition for display and demonstration of various assistive devices and technologies for Persons with Cerebral Palsy will also be held.



The workshop will be conducted under the Chairmanship of Sh. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) and Chairperson, National Trust. Mr. Mohit Arora, a person with Cerebral Palsy and Branch Manager, Punjab & Sind Bank will speak on journey towards inclusion of persons with Cerebral Palsy. A panel discussion with a cross section of persons with Cerebral Palsy like- Student, Entrepreneur, Working mother and Employee will also be held.



The workshop which is expected to be attended by over 500 participants in both the physical and virtual modes will include NGOs, Professionals, Parents and persons with Cerebral Palsy and will also be addressed by the President and representative of Indian Academy of Cerebral Palsy, Noida and Cerebral Palsy Association of India, Mumbai.