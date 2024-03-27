Working to ensure money seized by ED...: PM Modi dials BJP's Krishnanagar pick 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy

PM Modi reaches out to key candidates in West Bengal, promising action against corruption and expressing confidence in BJP's prospects. He assures return of looted money to the poor, highlighting the party's commitment to change.

New Delhi [India]: After speaking to the BJP's pick from Basirhat, who was among the first to come out against the alleged atrocities of jailed former TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjan in Sandeshkhali; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday rang up Rajmata Amrita Roy, the party's candidate from Krishnanagar, saying he was working to ensure that the money attached by the ED in West Bengal goes back to the poor people who were looted.

During the phone call with Krishnanagar's 'Rajmata', PM Modi said he was exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor goes back to them by way of cash and assets that the Directorate of Enforcement attached from alleged corrupt individuals.

In a swipe at the opposition bloc--INDIA, PM Modi said while the BJP was committed to uprooting corruption from the country, the forces standing on the other side of the political divide were 'corrupt' who ganged up to save each other.

Also during the telephone conversation with the BJP's Krishnanagar nominee, Prime Minister Modi said he was convinced that Bengal will be vote for 'Parivartan' (change) again in the state.

Amrita Roy has been pitted against expelled Trinamool Congress MP and firebrand leader, Mahua Moitra, from Krishnanagar. Moitra was recently disqualified from the Lok Sabha following an Ethics Committee panel report on allegations of 'cash-for-query' against her.

Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Modi made a telephonic call to one of the forerunners of the Sandeshkhali uprising, Rekha Patra.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi checked on her campaign preparations, highlighting growing public support for the BJP in the island.

PM Modi also praised Patra for her fight against the alleged injustices towards women and expressed confidence in her victory. He called Patra 'Shakti Swaroopa', adding that the BJP made the right decision by fielding her in the general elections.

Patra thanked PM Modi for giving her the opportunity to contest the Basirhat seat while detailing the ordeals faced by the women at Sandeshkhali.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place across seven phases, starting April 19.



The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Congress had to settle for just two seats.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) dominated the tally with 34 seats while the BJP bagged only 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats while the Congress secured 4 seats.

—ANI