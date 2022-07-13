Woman Jumps Off Moving SUV To Escape Molestation Bid In UP

Lucknow: A 21-year-old woman jumped out from a moving SUV near the Janeshwar Mishra Park here to save herself from a molestation bid.

Some commuters stopped when they saw a girl jumping from a moving four-wheeler and falling on the ground. She sustained injuries in the fall and even lost consciousness after which she was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment.

Someone informed police and a team reached the spot for investigation.

Police officials said the accused was arrested later on Tuesday. He was an acquaintance of the woman who was interning at a top hotel.

After regaining her senses, the girl told police that the accused had started misbehaving with her and tried to become 'intimate' with her in the car following which she opened the door and jumped out of the moving SUV.

Shweta Srivastava, ACP, Gomti Nagar, said police have registered a case of sexual harassment against the accused. "Six teams were formed to nab the accused who was arrested near the polytechnic crossing within two hours. Police also seized the SUV he was driving," she said.

"The accused had offered a lift to the girl while she was going home from the hotel and made her sit in his vehicle. After driving some distance, he started making advances towards her and then tried to molest her," the police official said. CCTV footage from the spot and call detail records of the accused are being analysed," said ACP Srivastava. —IANS