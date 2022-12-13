Woman in Delhi pursues snatchers, captures one & recovers her phone

New Delhi (The Hawk): In West Delhi's Rajouri Garden, a young person stole a 31-year-old woman's phone. The young person was pursued and apprehended. However, according to a Tuesday official, one more suspect was able to escape.

The incident occurred on December 11 at at 9.30 a.m., when a woman, identified as Ruchi Gulyani, a resident of Moti Nagar, was on her way to her office in Rajouri Garden, according to Ghanshyam Bansal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Two males on a grey scooter approached her as she approached Mehta Chowk in Rajouri Garden, and while she was on the phone with her phone, they took it. The snatchers were violent despite Ruchi's attempts to cling on to the phone, according to Bansal.

A bystander was stopped by Ruchi, who asked him to assist her in pursuing the offender. He assisted her in pursuing the two. At the C-Block, Tagore Garden Extension, the robbers also succeeded in stealing another mobile phone from Arvind Kumar Singh.

Ruchi didn't give up, though, and kept after them.

"Police also received information and acted quickly." Finally, Ruchi and the police squad were able to capture one robber, who was 17 years old, while the other robber managed to flee the scene, according to the official.

The official reported that a FIR was filed at the Rajouri Garden police station under sections 356 (assaults or use of criminal force), 379 (theft), 392 (robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(Inputs from Agencies)