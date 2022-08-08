Woman, granddaughter murdered in Meerut

Meerut: In a gruesome case of double murder, a woman and her granddaughter were found dead in their home with their throats slit.

The deceased belonged to a retired policemen's family in Shastri Nagar under Nauchandi police station area of Meerut.

Ratan Singh, the retired head constable, had passed away two months ago due to cancer.

The deceased have been identified as his wife Kaushal Sirohi, 65, and granddaughter Tamanna, 12.

The incident came to light when a domestic servant came on Monday morning and found the gates open. He saw the bodies inside and blood splattered all over.

Police were informed and IG Praveen Kumar has also reached the spot to supervise investigations.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A forensic team has also been called in and SSP Rohit Singh told reporters that they had got some leads and the accused would be arrested soon.—IANS