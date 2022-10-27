Woman dead, kid injured in firework explosion in Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): An explosion at a residence in North-East Delhi's Welcome region killed a 62-year-old woman and injured a young guy.

The event occurred on Monday while the teenager was at home preparing firecrackers. The woman has been named as Rajesh, while the injured kid has been recognised as Ayush Verma (19), the deceased's neighbour.

According to a senior police official, Vishal, a resident of Babarpur, was having supper with his family on Monday around 8:30 p.m. when a blast occurred and the area became filled with smoke.

"Vishal told investigators that he discovered Ayush injured on the first floor of the building. "When he walked upstairs, he saw his mother unconscious in smoke," the police explained.

"Vishal and his brother took her to the hospital, where physicians confirmed her dead," the officer continued.

