Woman dead, 2 critical as e-rickshaw catches fire in Delhi

New Delhi: A woman died while two others sustained severe burn injuries after an e-rickshaw burst into flames in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday near ESI Dispensary in Nand Nagri. The police suspect malfunctioning of the e-rickshaw battery behind the incident.

The officials said the injured were identified as Pushpraj (45), who sustained 85 per cent burn injuries, and 28-year-old Gaurav, who suffered 40 per cent burns.

Pushpraj's wife Omi Devi, who suffered 95 per cent burn injuries, succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey, said that on Thursday, they received information from GTB Hospital regarding three persons who had sustained burn injuries after becoming trapped inside a burning e-rickshaw.

"It was learnt that all three e-rickshaw occupants were moving in a battery-operated e-rickshaw from Mandoli Chungi to Shahdara. When they reached near the ESI dispensary in D block, Nand Nagri, smoke began to emanate from the e-rickshaw," said the DCP.

The passengers alerted the driver, who quickly abandoned the rickshaw.

Before the passengers could escape, the e-rickshaw burst into flames.

"The area SDM was informed, and the victims' statements were recorded in his presence. A case was registered under Sections 285, 287, and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at Nand Nagri police station, and the accused driver, Ratan Lal, a resident of Mandoli village, was arrested," said the DCP.

"Furthermore, on Friday, Omi Devi, who had sustained 95 per cent burn injuries, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Section 304A IPC was added to the case accordingly," said the DCP.

"On the same day, Pushpraj was transferred to the AIIMS from GTB Hospital. The cause of the fire appears to be a malfunctioning battery of the e-rickshaw," the DCP added.

—IANS