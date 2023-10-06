Will not let even a single drop of water go: Sukhbir Badal on SYL canal

Chandigarh (Haryana): Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Friday that he will not let even a single drop of water go to any other state from Punjab.

"As the head of Akali Dal, I want to tell you that we will not let even a single drop of water go, leave alone SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link)," Badal said.

Badal said that his party delegation came to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discuss on the SYL Canal and the Aam Aadmi Party indulging in illegal mining in the state.

"An Akali Dal delegation had come to meet the Governor Punjab and we discussed two issues. The issue of SYL was raised first. Punjab does not have enough water to give water to anyone else but Aam Aadmi Party and the Chief Minister talk about giving water to Haryana," Badal said in an attack at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Akali Dal has been fighting the issue of SYL since the beginning. We have only 25 per cent water left, first Congress and now Aam Aadmi Party is trying to distribute the water of Punjab." he added.

"Shiromani Akali Dal delegation met Punjab Governor Sh. Banwarilal Purohit and briefed him how the @AamAadmiParty govt led by @BhagwantMann had betrayed Punjab and Punjabis by compromising the State's interests in the Supreme Court on the #SYL canal and deserved to be dismissed immediately," the Akali Dal chief said in a post on 'X'.

"Also urged the Governor to order a #CBI probe into illegal mining in the State besides calling for action against the Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA for indulging in illegal mining," he added.

Attacking the AAP for colluding with its party leaders in Haryana, Badal said, "Haryana's Aam Aadmi Party holds a press conference sitting in the Punjab Minister's house and demands SYL. I want to tell the Chief Minister that people will soon punish you for this."

Earlier on Wednesday the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to carry out a survey on a portion of land in Punjab meant for the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal as per a 2002 court decree.

The court was hearing a suit filed by Haryana, which is seeking the execution of a top court verdict of January 15, 2002 that directed Punjab to construct the canal.

A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked the Centre to again mediate between the two states to amicably resolve the water-sharing dispute.

Meanwhile taking on the AAP on illegal mining, Badal said, "Illegal mining is happening on a large scale in Punjab. This was the government which spoke about bringing Rs 20 thousand crores from mining."

Continuing with his attack against illegal mining, he said, "Even the SSP was transferred for taking action against illegal mining, is this justice? The Chief Minister should resign immediately."

—ANI