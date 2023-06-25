Will bring new vehicles that run on ethanol: Gadkari

Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari, a minister in the Indian government, announced on Sunday that ethanol-powered cars would soon be available for purchase. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways mentioned his recent meeting with the chairman of Mercedes Benz, which recently debuted an electric vehicle, during his speech in Nagpur.

"He (the chairman) told me that they would make electric vehicles only in the future," he added.

All of our brand-new automobiles are ethanol-powered, and we're bringing them with us. The minister announced that Bajaj, TVS, and Hero scooters can now run on pure ethanol.—Inputs from Agencies