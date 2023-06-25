    Menu
    Economy & Business

    Will bring new vehicles that run on ethanol: Gadkari

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    June25/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mumbai: Nitin Gadkari, a minister in the Indian government, announced on Sunday that ethanol-powered cars would soon be available for purchase. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways mentioned his recent meeting with the chairman of Mercedes Benz, which recently debuted an electric vehicle, during his speech in Nagpur.

    "He (the chairman) told me that they would make electric vehicles only in the future," he added.

    All of our brand-new automobiles are ethanol-powered, and we're bringing them with us. The minister announced that Bajaj, TVS, and Hero scooters can now run on pure ethanol.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :Gadkari new vehicles ethanol Nagpur
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

      Copyright © thehawk.in