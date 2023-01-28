    Menu
    Wild elephants in Idukki, Kerala, continue to create panic

    The Hawk
    January28/ 2023

    Idukki (Kerala): Wild elephants continued to wander into human settlements and cause trouble in many parts of the high-range district of Idukki in Kerala on Saturday.

    Wildlife officials reported that in the early hours of today, a herd of jumbos that had been spotted wandering on estates had partially damaged a house in B L Ram village, Devikulam taluk.

    Friday, the elephants camped up at one of the estates for several hours, prompting forest officials to make several unsuccessful attempts to drive them away. A wildlife authority, however, reported that the animals did not return to the woods.—Inputs from Agencies

