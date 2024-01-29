Why Relenting? Why Melting? Firebrand Lok Sabha MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, internationaly known --- "adamant, stubborn" Arab world included in that clique --- to be toughie, non-bending, strict stickler of his ("rational") views, neutrally recalcitrant (= obstinate), intellectual par excellence, suave, not moody but calls a spade a spade, biting when needed, cogent, not-at-all loquacious or garrulous or inarticulate, rightly argumentative exactly when needed et al, but, 99.9% +Ve is relenting, melting, softening these days since not erelong, neutrally opine innumerable many. They seriously wonder, why Owaisi is losing his "natural sting" that till not long ago kept many of his colleagues on guard and enforced them to be on his right side else, face his biting caustic toungue which most averted. The same they and others today seriously wonder, what's happened to him. Why has he become low profile, "sort of inconspicuous by his presence"? His "firebrand speeches, comments, discourses, opinions too are mild, sort-of-liquidated" making many seriously wonder, "whether he is compelled to be so due to some reasons known only to him which he does not want to disclose at present as the time for that is yet inappropriate. And, he is waiting for the "right time" to surface and then he would be in his "original self again," comment many.

—Soumitra Bose