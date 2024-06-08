Swearing In Here

Majestic preparations are underway for the official swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, marking his third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India.

Majestic venue for tomorrow's official swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi as PM again --- 3rd time in a row --- plus his Council of Ministers. A visit to the spot / venue reveals the true democratic relevance of the world's largest democracy: Bharat. That Bharat naturally, confidently, assuredly, strikingly strides over all democracies in the world is fully evident in the sight of the huge all-side-sprawling dimension of the venue...Gigantic, Paramount, Past-Columbia...