When PM silent on Manipur till SC remarks, how can INDIA have confidence in him: Sibal

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking how the country can trust him if he "lacks" the confidence to make a declaration in Parliament.

Sibal's comments came as his old party, Congress, prepared to file a note of no-confidence in the government over the Manipur issue.

No Confidence Motion," Sibal tweeted. When the Prime Minister does not feel confident enough to make a remark in Parliament, he does not comment on the crimes against women in Manipur, does not comment on Brij Bhushan, and claims that China does not occupy any area. I.N.D.I.A. can't possibly trust him, so why should they? On Tuesday, members of Parliament from the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive group) opposition group met and decided to introduce the resolution.—Inputs from Agencies