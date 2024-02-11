When Devotion And Power Mingle, Shackles Of Slavery Shatter: CM Yogi Adityanath

Pune (Maharashtra): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath graced Shri Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav in Pune, Maharashtra on Sunday. Describing Maharashtra as a land of both he asserted that, when devotion intertwines with strength, the chains of slavery crumble.

Addressing a gathering on the eighth day of Shri Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav organized in Alandi, Pune, CM Yogi said: "It was here that Guru Samarth Ramdas provided his guidance to the brave Chhatrapati Shivaji. When devotion and power mingle, the shackles of slavery shatter. This is what we have witnessed in Ayodhya with the construction of a grand and divine Ram Temple after 500 years of bondage. With the company of saints and the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, we all have been witnesses to the historical date of 22nd January. The new and grand Ayodhya is inviting you all."

During the ceremony, Yogi Adityanath presented an Angavastra and an idol of Lord Ganesha to Swami Govind Dev Giri, along with releasing a souvenir commemorating the saint's life. He was also honoured by Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati with traditional 'Angvastra' and Prasad.

Reflecting on the occasion of Swami Govind Dev Giri's 75th birth anniversary, Yogi Adityanath expressed his admiration for the saint's lifelong dedication to Vedic Sanatan Dharma and his invaluable contributions to Hindu society.

Yogi Adityanath shared his long-standing desire to visit Alandi, a place he had read about in his childhood while studying the Dnyaneshwari. He stated: "At the age of just 15, Pujya Dnyaneshwar Ji Maharaj did the work of showing a new path to the devotees by preaching Dnyaneshwari. In just 21 years, the revered Dnyaneshwar Ji Maharaj had done the work of spreading the spirituality of India across the globe by taking Sanjeev Samadhi."

He praised the spiritual legacy of Maharashtra, exemplified by luminaries like Samarthguru Ramdas and Chhatrapati Shivaji, whose valour and devotion continue to inspire.

Highlighting the significance of Maharashtra's history of bravery, Yogi Adityanath mentioned that the Defense Corridor of Uttar Pradesh, named in honour of Veer Chhatrapati Shivaji, underscoring the enduring spirit of resistance against oppression. He added that when he became the Chief Minister of UP, the name of the Mughal Museum being built in Agra was changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Museum. He also talked about how Chhatrapati Shivaji made Aurangzeb suffer with his bravery.

Expressing gratitude for the event, Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to all attendees to visit Ayodhya, the site of the grand Shri Ram temple, symbolizing the triumph of devotion over adversity.

The event was attended by notable figures including Swami Ramdev, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshananda of Juna Akhara, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Swami Rajendradas, and other esteemed guests, alongside a multitude of devotees and citizens.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Sanjeevan Samadhi Temple of Pujya Dnyaneshwar Maharaj in Pune on Sunday morning and offered prayers. Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj welcomed the CM at the temple. On this occasion, ministers in the Maharashtra government Chandrakant Patil and Dilip Walse Patil as well as UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantradev Singh were present. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered flowers at the Sanjeevan Samadhi of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and worshiped him as per the rituals.

The Chief Minister also met the saints present there. On behalf of the temple, a picture of revered Dnyaneshwar Maharaj ji was presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The saints congratulated CM Yogi by presenting the idols of Shri Ram, Janaki and Lakshman. —ANI