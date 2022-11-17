WhatsApp introduces a new feature that allows group chats to view profile photos

San Francisco (The Hawk): Users can now view profile photos in group chats on a desktop thanks to a new WhatsApp feature that has been made available to some beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will assist users in locating group members for whom they do not have a phone number or when they share the same name.

A group member's default profile icon appears and is highlighted in the same colour as the contact name if they have not added a profile photo or if one is hidden due to privacy restrictions.

The Android beta version of WhatsApp will soon include the new feature as well.

In October, the messaging service began developing this new function for the WhatsApp Desktop beta.

According to the report, the company intends to roll out the feature on desktop and iOS beta to make it easier for group members to identify other members of their groups.

