WFI President sexually exploited women wrestlers, I received death threats: Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: On Wednesday, a crying Vinesh Phogat accused Wresting Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years. This accusation was strongly denied by the sports administrator and BJP MP.

Vinesh, who has been at odds with WFI since the Tokyo Olympic Games, has stated that other coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers, and that a few women at the camp had approached the wrestlers at the behest of the WFI President.

The 28-year-old clarified that she had never been a victim of such exploitation, but she did say that "one victim" had attended the 'dharna' they started at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.—Inputs from Agencies