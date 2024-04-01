    Menu
    West Bengal storm: Death toll rises to 5, CM Mamata Banerjee meets families of victims

    April1/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Severe storm in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, claims five lives and injures over 100, with extensive damage to property and agriculture. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assures full support amidst model code of conduct restrictions.

    Mamata Banerjee

    Jalpaiguri: The death toll due to a storm that wreaked havoc in parts of Jalpaiguri district in northern West Bengal has risen to five, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said.

    Over 100 people were injured while several hutments and houses were damaged, trees uprooted and electric poles came crashing down as strong winds accompanied by hail struck most parts of the district headquarters town and many areas of neighbouring Mainaguri on Sunday.

    The chief minister, who rushed to the district late on Sunday night, assured the people of all help from the administration.

    "So far, we have reports of the death of five people. The number of injured is quite high. I met the injured and the family members of those who died in the storm. The state administration will do everything to help the affected families," she said.

    When asked about providing compensation, Banerjee said, "As the model code of conduct is in place, I can't say anything about it. You have to talk to the district administration."

    Among the most affected areas in the district were Rajarhat, Barnish, Bakali, Jorpakdi, Madhabdanga and Saptibari, officials said, adding that several acres of agricultural land and crops suffered damage.

    —PTI

