West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation and a CBI investigation into the murders of two girls are demanded by the BJP

New Delhi: On Friday, the BJP called for a CBI investigation into the deaths of two adolescent girls in West Bengal, claiming that women are no longer secure in the state under the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) administration and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should resign.

Kaliaganj is located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, and is where one of the victim girls was allegedly raped and murdered. The body of the 17-year-old girl was discovered by locals in a canal on April 21. On April 22, police made an arrest of a 20-year-old guy in connection with the case.

A 15-year-old girl was discovered dead on April 25 in the Malda district of West Bengal. The Class 10 student's body was discovered in a field under the jurisdiction of the Kaliachak police station in the village of Ujirpur, Akandaberia.—Inputsfrom Agencies