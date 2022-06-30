Webinar On ‘Start-Up In Community Education Development & Special Education' At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Community Education and Disability Studies (Panjab University, Chandigarh) organized a webinar on the 30th of June, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. with the theme of ‘Start-up in Community Education Development and Special Education. In this webinar Prof. (Dr.) Raj Kumar Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University Chandigarh was the Chief Patron. The resource person was Dr Amandeep Marwah (training and Placement Officer) of UIAMS he shared his views on Start-up in Community Education Development and Special Education Dr Navleen Kaur (Chairperson), Dr Md. Saifur Rahman (Assistant Professor) and Mr Nitin Raj introduced the resource person to the Participants. The participants were the students of B.Ed. Special Education (Learning Disability), MA Community Education, and Research Scholars of the Department of Community Education and Disability Studies

In the webinar, he laid emphasis on skill development. He explained the different types of skills, and how to identify and develop skills. He explained about different start-ups going throughout the country, especially in the field of special education, the role of NGOs and their working for the betterment of disabilities. He made the participants aware of international, national and local agencies that are working in the field of assisting the needs of differently-abled children and the community in general. He also explained the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in developing new career opportunities and opportunities available for upcoming special educators/teachers. He also shared the list of startups that are going in the field of general and special education as well as in the field of sports like Kabbadi, Football, etc. He also shared the link of NGO www.yfcrtkakalan.org which is working for the development of community services at national and international level.

Students also cleared their doubts and shared their experiences with the resource person. It was completely an interactive session. Participants were very enthusiastic throughout the session. They suggested that the department should organize more sessions on a regular basis. The webinar ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Mr Nitin Raj, Assistant Professor in the department. The webinar was coordinated by Mr Nitin Raj, Dr Md. Saifur Rahman and Mr Taukir Alam.