We are against encroachment but bulldozing won't be tolerated: Delhi CM

The Chief Minister further said that a majority portion of the national capital is expanded illegally and asked the BJP-led MCD if such a vast area of the city would be demolished under the demolition drive.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that while his government is against encroachment, it would not tolerate the bulldozing being done by the BJP-led MCD in the national capital, stating that it would leave a large chunk of people “homeless”.

The Chief Minister further said that a majority portion of the national capital is expanded illegally and asked the BJP-led MCD if such a vast area of the city would be demolished under the demolition drive. The MCD, recently, conducted a spate of demolition of the encroachments in various parts of the city that drew protests in some parts of the capital.

“Even we’re against encroachment but we oppose the way it’s being done. They (BJP) are planning to demolish all unauthorized colonies, slums and have a list of partial encroachments. This would make about 63 lakh people homeless…bulldozing won’t be tolerated,” Kejriwal said. “Delhi has not been expanded in a planned manner. Over 80 per cent of the city is illegal, encroached…The question arises, would 80 per cent of the city be demolished (by BJP-led MCDs)?” Kejriwal added.

Earlier last week, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Delhi municipal corporation, seeking his intervention in the matter. “BJP has made preparations to run bulldozers on 60 lakh houses in Delhi. Out of these, 60 lakh houses are in unauthorised colonies. BJP will break each of these houses. Apart from this, if someone has extended the balcony, or has constructed some extras in the DDA houses, BJP has a plan to demolish 3 lakh such houses,” he said.—ANI