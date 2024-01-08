Voters And Voting Are The Main Pivot Of Democracy: D M Bijnor

Chandpur (The Hawk): The sixth day of the Seven Day Special Camp of National Service Scheme, unit of Hindu Inter College, Chandpur of district Bijnor, was celebrated as 'Voters Awareness Day' in the college auditorium on Saturday.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Guest Ankit Kumar Aggarwal, D.M. Bijnor remarked that the role of voters is very important in a democracy. He further stated that Voters and voting both are the pillars of a democratic country. Therefore, the students who have turned 18 years of age must get their Voter ID card made ensuring their participation in the polling process. We are fortunate of being the citizens of Bharat, the largest democracy in the world and in this sacred temple of democracy, every voter plays an important role in forming a strong democratic government by using the power of her vote awarded by Indian constitution, he added. The guest of honour, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, S. P. of the district, inspired the students to work harder to achieve their goals. He called upon the NSS volunteers, first to set their goals in life and make tireless efforts to chase them without losing patience and courage even in adverse circumstances. He further advised the youths to never follow shortcuts but always give priority to comprehensive and in - depth study. Principal Ravindra Kumar Sharma, the President Er Arvind Kumar Mittal and the Manager Er Prabhash Chandra Mittal of the college presented a copy of the Centenary Magazine of the college to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of the Police. The program was also addressed by District Inspector of Schools, Ramagya Kumar and S D M Chandpur, Manoj Kumar.

All the events of the function are conducted skilfully by Mahendra Singh Tyagi in the graceful presence of NSS officer Pankaj Kumar and the college staffers.

—M S Tyagi