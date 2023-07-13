    Menu
    Volunteer Flings Woman At Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's Event

    Inam Ansari
    July13/ 2023
    Woman At Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's Event

    Noida: During a religious congregation of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's 'divya darbar' in Greater Noida, a 'sevadar' (volunteer) threw a woman devotee across the barricade.
    The incident took place on Wedneday at Greater Noida when Dhirendra Shastri was addressing a crowd. In the video, a woman can be seen breaking the security barricade and reaching in front of Dhirendra Shastri's stage. A volunteer picks up the woman and throws her across the barricade.
    An FIR has been lodged in Surajpur police station of Greater Noida in the matter. The sub-inspector posted on the spot at the time of the incident has been suspended. —IANS

