Vikas Sankalp Yatra Multipurpose Camps Organised In Gram Panchayat Of Rudrapur

Rudrapur (The Hawk): Till late evening on Wednesday, development blocks of the district, Bajpur (Gram Panchayats- Kanaura and Kanauri) and Sitarganj (Gram Panchayats- Surendranagar and Rudrapur) and Rudrapur (Gram Panchayats- Bari and Firozpur) Gadarpur (Gram Panchayats- Chandan Nagar and For saturation of beneficiary schemes in Barirai)*Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra* program was organized to reach the target beneficiaries in a timely manner. In organizing multipurpose camps in all the Gram Panchayats, stalls were set up by the Health Department, Fisheries Department, Horticulture Department, Sugarcane Development Department, Tube Well Department, Food Department, Drinking Water Department, Social Welfare Department, Agriculture Department, Child Development Department. The beneficiaries present in the above organized programs were given I.E. by the departmental officersC Information about departmental public welfare schemes was provided through the LED of the publicity vehicle and the schemes were widely publicized and investments/materials on government assistance were also distributed to the beneficiaries on the spot by the concerned departments. In all the programmes, the experiences of Meri Kahani Meri Jubani were shared by the beneficiaries under various schemes. Health camps were also organized in all the gram panchayats in which health check-up of the beneficiaries was also done. Beneficiaries were benefited by giving information about departmental public welfare schemes by all the departments.