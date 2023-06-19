    Menu
    Vice President to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jabalpur on June 21

    The Hawk
    June19/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Wednesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will lead festivities commemorating International Day of Yoga in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to a statement released by his office.

    Dhankhar will give a speech and then lead a large group of people in a yoga demonstration. According to the organisers, "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" would be the theme of International Yoga Day in 2023.

    The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution designating June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) in 2014.—Inputs from Agencies

