Vice Chancellor of Kanpur is being investigated for corruption by the UP STF

Lucknow (The Hawk): Vice Chancellor Vinay Pathak of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, and his assistant, Ajay Mishra, have been accused of extorting Rs 1.4 crore for clearing of bills from a company conducting examinations, and the government of Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Special Task Force (STF) to investigate the allegations of graft.

Ajay Mishra was arrested by the STF after being questioned about the event.

Exam private enterprise owner David Mario Danish of Jankipuram filed a complaint with the Indira Nagar police on Saturday.

Danish claims that during his time at Agra University, he paid the money to Mishra at the insistence of the V-C.

From 2014–15 forward, David's firm collaborated with Agra University.

Pathak oversaw exam administration at Agra University in accordance with a contract the institution had with his firm during his time there as vice chancellor.

David claimed that he paid Pathak a commission of 15% through his agent Ajay Mishra to settle their outstanding account after meeting with Pathak at his Kanpur university apartment to ask for clearing of the bill.

After then, he forked over Rs 1,41,000,000 to Mishra.

David reported this incident to the police and stated, "But his company was banned and he was also threatened with terrible consequences."

Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Vinay Pathak and his assistant Ajay Mishra, charging them with extortion, threatening, and other related provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

(Inputs from Agencies)