    Menu
    India

    Verification of SIM card dealers mandatory; bulk connections discontinued to curb frauds: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday that the government has made dealer verification of SIM cards mandatory and removed the provision of giving bulk connections in an effort to curb digital fraud.

    The minister had previously stated that police verification of SIM card merchants was mandated by the government when the new regulations were announced.

    Subsequently, he elaborated that "the licensee" or the respective telecom provider would be responsible for verifying SIM card merchants, and that offenders would be subject to a fine of Rs 10 lakh.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :SIM cards dealer verification bulk connections digital fraud police verification
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in