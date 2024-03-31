Vendor booked for assaulting devotees outside Kal Bhairav temple in Ujjain

A vendor in Ujjain's Kal Bhairav Temple faces police booking after a heated dispute over prasad purchase leads to assault on Mumbai devotees. The incident highlights concerns over illegal shop setups around sacred sites.

Ujjain: A vendor was booked on Sunday in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after he allegedly insisted that some devotees from Mumbai purchase 'prasad' from his shop and assaulted them, a police official said.

The incident took place in front of Kal Bhairav temple and the vendor has been identified as Raja Bhati, said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma.

"He insisted the devotees must buy prasad from his shop as their vehicle was parked in front of it. This led to an argument, leaving three devotees and Bhati injured. We will inform the collector about the presence of illegal shops outside the temple," the SP told PTI.



A case was registered under IPC sections for obscenity, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other offences on the complaint of Mumbai resident Rishi Bhattacharya, said Bhairavgarh police station in charge Jagdish Goyal.

—PTI