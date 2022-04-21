Vagsheer, Last Of Project 75 Submarines, Launched

Mumbai: India’s naval fleet is set to receive more firepower as INS Vagsheer was launched here on Wednesday under Project-75, a venture aimed at building six Scorpene class submarines at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) here, paving the way for the vessel to undergo a series of rigorous trials before getting commissioned.

INS Vagsheer, the sixth and the last submarine constructed under Project-75, was launched by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Four submarines built under Project-75 — INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi and INS Karang and INS Vela — have already been commissioned in the Indian Navy. The fifth submarine of the series, INS Vagir – is undergoing sea trails and is likely to be commissioned this year. The project is being executed with French technical assistance.

Post-launch, INS Vagsheer will undergo a comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials for more than a year to ensure that it is fully combat-worthy, Kumar said.

Interacting with reporters after the launch, Kumar said the submarine was launched before its scheduled unveiling.

“The submarine not only increases the country’s marine security, but it is also an example of self-reliance,” the senior bureaucrat said.

An MDL official said with every submarine the indigenisation component has increased and in case of INS Vagsheer, it was 40 per cent.

Named after sandfish, a deadly deep water sea predator of the Indian Ocean, the first submarine ‘Vagsheer’ was commissioned in December 1974 and decommissioned in April 1997.

The new submarine is the incarnation of its earlier version, as according to naval parlance a ship never ceases to exist. Even after a ship/submarine is decommissioned, a new ship/submarine replaces the old one with the same name. The state of the art technology utilised in the Scorpene class submarines has ensured superior stealth features (such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape) and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons, MDL said.

“The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention provided to her characteristic underwater signatures,” the defence PSU said. Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions like anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance, among others. The vessel is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a naval task force, it said.

“It is a potent platform, marking a transformational shift in submarine operations,” MDL said.

Kumar said the central government has taken an important decision of building a diesel engine with the help of the defence industry through the Make-1 process.

He was referring to Project-75 (I) which envisages indigenous construction of six modern conventional submarines (including associated shore support, engineering support package, training and spares package) with contemporary equipment, weapons and sensors, including fuel-cell-based AIP (Air Independent Propulsion Plant), advanced torpedoes, modern missiles and state of the art countermeasure systems.

This would provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines in India, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project, he said.

“For the first time, a marine diesel engine will be made in India. The industry partner will get a grant of up to 70 per cent,” Kumar said.

The Project (I), costing around Rs 43,000 crore, was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council in June last year.

Speaking at the function, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command, said so far four submarines have been commissioned under the Project-75.

These are very advanced and modern submarines and they have increased the capability of the Indian Navy, he said.

“Since these submarines are new, they have new technologies and sensors. This has improved our combat efficiency and surveillance. We hope that Vagir (the fifth submarine) is inducted into the Indian Navy by the end of the year,” Vice Admiral Singh said.

He said INS Vagsheer will undergo a series of trials and commissioned in the Navy within a specific time-frame.—PTI