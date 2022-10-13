Vaccination Of Cows Reaches Nearly 100 Per Cent In Seven Districts, Over 80 Percent In Twenty-Two Districts In UP

Lucknow: Intensifying its efforts to curb the spread of the lumpy virus among animals across the state, the Yogi Adityanth-led government in Uttar Pradesh has completed the vaccination of almost 100 per cent of cows in seven districts and more than 80 per cent in 22 districts of the state.

As per official reports of UP government, at 97 percent, the lumpy vaccination rate is the highest in Bareilly. It is important to note that Uttar Pradesh reached the milestone of administering 1 crore vaccine doses to prevent lumpy skin disease in just 40 days. Gujarat, which has administered about 63 lakh vaccines in the previous three months, is ranked second. Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to administer lumpy vax to 1 crore cows so far.

The state government has taken several steps to stop the transmission of the lumpy virus, including among others issuing necessary instructions to all the districts in this regard. The Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Department have been directed to coordinate in spraying anti-larval medicine in all villages to stop the spread of the lumpy virus amid the recent heavy rains.

Directions have also been issued that Agra, Meerut, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Jhansi districts must distribute Ivermectin Bolus and Iodine Ointment.

Moreover, given excessive rains and possible floods, officials have been asked to provide information about the cows affected and dead because of the lumpy virus to headquarters immediately. Each district has been given a deadline of October 31 to complete the required vaccinations.

Additional Chief Secretary, Livestock, Dr Rajneesh Dubey informed that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 2000 teams were formed in the state to carry out vaccinations and extensive 'ring' and 'belt' vaccinations were done. "Cows with lumpy skin disease signs were discovered for the first time in the state during the second week of August. The Animal Husbandry Department immediately stepped up its attention and began extensive monitoring. The government formed Team-9," he added.

Seven senior nodal officers from Team-9 extensively monitored Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Agra, and Aligarh divisions. In the state, 1.32 crore doses of the Goat Pox vaccination have been ordered so far.

The vaccination campaign started in western UP, a ring vaccination was launched in the 25 lumpy virus-affected districts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

Later, to contain the spread of disease from Western UP to the central and eastern regions of the state, a 10 km wide and 320 km long belt from Pilibhit to Etawah district was created. Under the area of the belt, 100% vaccination of all the cattle was done.

The second belt was created from district Etawah to Auraiya which was about 155 km long. 100% vaccination of all the cattle was ensured in this area. In addition, the Goat Pox vaccination of cows is being done at a fast pace in the entire state by conducting ring vaccination within a radius of 10 km around all the municipalities and municipal corporations.

The Government ensured that all the cows in shelters and 'gaushalas' across the state were vaccinated against the virus. Priority was also given to the vaccination of all the cattle at the inter-state and intra-state borders.

In 31 districts of Western UP, 98 dedicated cow shelter sites were opened in which infected cows were protected separately. The lumpy virus has so far infected 76713 cows in the state, of which 56054 (73%) have recovered while the rest are undergoing treatment and their health is showing steady improvement. —ANI