V-P Naidu meets former PM Singh

New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh and enquired about his health.





Singh is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and has not been attending House proceedings due to ill health.





The Vice Vice President Secretariat tweeted about the meeting and shared a picture.





"Shri Naidu enquired about his (Singh's) health and well being and wished him a happy and healthy life ahead," the tweet said.





Naidu's term as the vice president ends on August 10.—PTI