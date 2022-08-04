    Menu
    India

    V-P Naidu meets former PM Singh

    The Hawk
    August4/ 2022

    New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh and enquired about his health.


    Singh is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and has not been attending House proceedings due to ill health.


    The Vice Vice President Secretariat tweeted about the meeting and shared a picture.


    "Shri Naidu enquired about his (Singh's) health and well being and wished him a happy and healthy life ahead," the tweet said.


    Naidu's term as the vice president ends on August 10.—PTI

