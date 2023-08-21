Uttarakhand: Police Urge People To Not Venture Near Riverbanks

Chamoli: Uttarakhand police on Monday urged people to not venture near banks of rivers in view of the continuous heavy rainfall in the State.

Chamoli police took to microblogging site 'X', formerly known as Twitter, to state “Due to the rains in the mountains, the water level of the rivers has increased continuously, due to which frequent landslides are happening at the places along the banks of the river. Chamoli police request you to avoid such places and people living on the banks of the river should be alert.”

The official Twitter handle of Chamoli police also tweeted a video of a person falling into the river due to a landslide to warn people.

On Friday, the water level in the Pindar River in the Tharali area of Chamoli district surged following heavy rainfall in the state.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

An official estimate earlier put the toll from rain-related incidents at 52 while another 37 people were injured. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand triggered landslides and flash floods in several places, officials said. —ANI