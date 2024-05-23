Uttarakhand: Pine Tree Leaves 'Pirul' To Be Purchased At Rs 50 Per Kg Under 'Pirul Lao-Paise Pao' Mission

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government has taken a new initiative aimed at preventing and controlling forest fires and has started a scheme to remove dried pine leaves 'Pirul' from the forest as well as increase the income of the local people.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, the 'pirul-lao-paise-pao">Pirul Lao-Paise Pao' mission has been started in the state, under which Pirul will be purchased at the Pirul Collection Centre at the rate of Rs 50 per kg.

The rate of Pirul was pegged at Rs 2 to Rs 3 per kg.

The increase in the rate of Pirul will also benefit farmers who prepare various articles through Pirul in the state. On one hand, while the incidents of forest fire will be controlled, on the other hand, it will also become a new means of livelihood for the local people.

"Pirul" is a local term in Uttarakhand for products made from pine needles of Pine Trees, locally called as Chid Trees. Pine needles, also known as Pirul, can catch fire quickly and are a major cause of forest fires in pine forests.

Pine needles are acidic, have little use, and fall in large quantities that take a long time to decompose. They can spread for kilometres and only need a spark to ignite. Uttarakhand starts experiencing forest fires in mid-February when the trees shed dry leaves and the soil loses moisture due to a temperature rise, and this continues till mid-June.

In Uttarakhand, an estimated 1.8 million tonnes of pirul are produced each year, which can cause significant damage to the environment and forest wealth. —ANI