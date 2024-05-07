Uttarakhand: One Woman Dies In Forest Fire In Pauri Garhwal Region

Pauri Garhwal: Forest fire swept the Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand in which a 65-year-old woman died in the field while trying to douse the fire on Monday.

According to the officials, the Pauri Police in Uttarakhand have brought the fire in the forests under control. The Air Force took the lead in extinguishing the fire in different parts of Pauri district. The Air Force helicopters sprayed water on the fire in the Doob Srikot forests.

Pauri police stated, "So far, there are 6 small active fire spots. A major fire was controlled after around 8 days and 12 hours. Two FIRs have been registered against 35 unidentified persons in connection with the fire incidents and a total of 8-9 people have been arrested."

The police have assured that strict action will be taken against those who damage forest resources. Informing about the death of a 65-year-old woman, the District Magistrate of Pauri Dr Ashish Chauhan said, "A 65-year-old woman died in the field while trying to douse the fire. I request all the people that if there is a fire in the forests or fields around them, they should first inform the Forest Department." More details about the forest fire incident are awaited. —ANI