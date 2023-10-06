Uttarakhand: MoU Signed To Provide Better Training In Field Of Tourism, Hospitality

Dehradun: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Samagra Shiksha Uttarakhand and Swiss Education Group, Switzerland at the Secretariat on Thursday in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with the objective to provide better training in the field of tourism and hospitality.

State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Banshidhar Tiwari and Executive Director of Swiss Education Group Hiraj Artinian signed the MoU to provide training in the field of tourism and hospitality to the students of classes 9th to 12th in Uttarakhand. Swiss Education Group will also assist in improving the vocational education curriculum for students in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This agreement will prove to be a milestone in the future for better training in the field of tourism and hospitality under vocational education to the children of class 9 to 12 in the state."

He said that there is a lot of employment potential in both these sectors in Uttarakhand.

"By gaining proficiency through training in these areas, our students will get many employment opportunities. Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote tourism. Many works are being done to promote religious, spiritual and adventure tourism as well as eco-tourism and wellness," CM Dhami said. CM Dhami further added that the state was also receiving many proposals in the field of hospitality. "There are many possibilities in this sector in the state in the coming times," he said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Abhay Das Maharaj for playing an important role in this agreement with Switzerland in the field of tourism and hospitality in the state. About 4 months ago, there was a discussion between the Chief Minister and Abhay Das Maharaj to provide support to the state in these areas. The Chief Minister said that lakhs of devotees come to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand during the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

"The effort of the state government is to ensure that devotees and tourists come to the religious and tourist places of Uttarakhand in large numbers within 12 months. For this, work is being done at a rapid pace on the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission. Under this, work has been started by identifying 16 temples in the first phase," he added. —ANI