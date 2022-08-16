Uttarakhand: DGP To Conduct Monthly Review Of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF)

Deharadun: Adopting a zero tolerence policy towards drugs consumption across the State, Uttarakhand Director General of Police announced on Tuesday that he will conduct monthly review of the three-tier Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

"Adopt a zero tolerance policy towards drugs. We have a lot of responsibility as the police personnel along with social, constitutional responsibility," said the DGP Ashok Kumar.

A one-day workshop was organized on Tuesday at police headquarter to sensitize the senior officers, station heads, inspectors and sub-inspectors of Dehradun district to take effective action against drugs and the officers were told in detail for making the actions more effective. Addressing the workshop, DGP Ashok Kumar said that drugs are the biggest curse of our society.

The target of 'Drug-Free Devbhoomi' has been set by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to make the state drug-free by 2025 and for this three-tier Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has been constituted in the state at district and police station level.

"Anti-Narcotic Task Force has been constituted at the state level, district level and police station level as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. If the state level task force goes to any police station area and catches drugs, then the accountability of the concerned station in-charge will also be fixed. Drugs are the biggest source of terror funding all over the world, so our duty increases even more," he added. Appealing to youths of the state, he said that the youth should put their energy into positive activities, sports, studies, cultural activities etc.

Earlier on July 29, CM Dhami pledged to make Uttarakhand drug-free by 2025 and said, "Everyone has to work responsibly and in coordination to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand drug-free. While on the one hand, the drug suppliers have to be hit hard, on the other hand, the children and youth have to be protected from the grip of drugs. To break the chain of drug supply, the police department should further strengthen the informer system. Police, Excise and Drugs Controller should work together to break the drug network." In 2019, more than 11 crore narcotics were recovered by taking action against more than fifteen hundred accused in the entire state and in 2020, drugs worth about 13 crores were recovered and action against 1490 accused had been taken.

In 2021, drugs worth 26 crores were recovered and similarly, in the first six months of this year, drugs worth Rs 12 crore have been recovered, as per the police records. —ANI