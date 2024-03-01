Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Offers Appointment Letters To 35 Assistant Social Welfare Officers, 3 Hostel Superintendents

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday presented appointment letters to 35 Assistant Social Welfare Officers and 3 Hostel Superintendents selected in the Social Welfare Department from the Subordinate Services Selection Commission at the Chief Minister's residence, said an official statement on Friday.

Congratulating all the newly appointed officers, the Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously conducting recruitment for vacant government posts. As a result, appointment letter distribution programmes are also going on continuously, according to the statement.

The campaign to fill the vacant posts in various government departments is going on. He said that today appointment letters are being distributed to all the hard-working youth who work hard.

The Chief Minister asked all the newly appointed officers to always maintain discipline in life.

CM said that by maintaining discipline in ourselves, we can get the common people covered by the public welfare schemes of the government. We have to do good work during our services so that we can fulfil the principle of Antyodaya through our services.

CM further said that the state government has worked to curb the copying mafia by bringing in a strict anti-copying law. People involved in the crime of copying have been sent behind the bars.

Now examinations are being conducted with complete transparency in the state. Only qualified, talented, and capable candidates are successful in the examinations. —ANI