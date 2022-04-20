Uttarakhand: BJP's Elected MLAs Asked To Reach Dehradun On March 20

Ahead of the formation of the new government in Uttarakhand, all the elected topic/bjp">BJP topic/mlas">MLAs of the state have been topic/asked">asked to reach Dehradun on March 20.Giving information to ANI, state media in-charge, Manvir Chauhan said that all the topic/mlas">MLAs have been topic/asked">asked to reach Dehradun on March 20. He further said that a legislature party meet could be held the same day.The topic/bjp">BJP retained power in Uttarakhand, winning 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, won 19 seats in the 70-member state Assembly. The Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. —ANI