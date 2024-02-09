Uttarakhand: 4 dead, over 100 police personnel injured in Haldwani violence, internet suspended, schools closed

Violence erupts in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura during anti-encroachment drive, leaving four dead and 100+ police injured. Internet services suspended, schools closed. Uttarakhand on high alert with paramilitary forces deployed.

Nainital (Uttarakhand): Four people died and over 100 police personnel were injured after violence erupted in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive, a senior official said.

"Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured," said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman.

Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges.

Uttarakhand government has put high alert in the state as a precaution after the violence.

Earlier, four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani in Nainital district after violence erupted on Thursday in Banbhoolpura during an anti-encroachment drive.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) from Udham Singh Nagar also reached Haldwani.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne, the spokesperson for Police Headquarters, said, "Four companies of paramilitary personnel have been sent to the violence-hit area of Haldwani. Two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have already reached Haldwani."

A curfew has been enforced in Banbhoolpura on the orders of the District Magistrate and a shoot-at-sight order has also been issued against 'rioters'.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar informed that a request was made to the Ministry of Home Affairs to send additional central paramilitary personnel.

"Around 4 pm today, a joint team from the district administration and police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, as per the court's order. Coming out against the drive, a few miscreants pelted stones at the officials and also indulged in arson. It was also alleged that they opened fire at the police using illegal firearms," DGP Kumar said.

"The state government has also demanded that the MHA provide additional police forces. The MHA has, so far, made four companies of additional central forces available to us," Kumar added.

He added, however, that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged people to maintain peace.

