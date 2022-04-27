Uttarakhand Winners Got Average Of 31 Percent Votes

Dehradun: The winners in the recent Uttarakhand state assembly elections have won with an average of 31 per cent of the total registered voters.

This implies that the winners represent on an average, 31 per cent of the total electorate.

According to an analysis report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), among the major parties, out of 47 winners of BJP, 36 have won with less than 35 per cent of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.

In the Congress, 12 out of 19 winners and two out of two in BSP have also accomplished a similar feat. Independent winners have won less than 35 per cent of votes of the total registered voters in the constituency.

Five winners in Uttarakhand have won with the margin of victory of less than 1,000 votes while four winners have won with more than 25 per cent margin of victory.

Ten out of 19 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

Among these 10 winners, 4 winners have won with more than 10 per cent margin of victory. Among these, Daleep Singh Rawat (BJP) from Lansdowne constituency won with 24 per cent margin of victory.

Eleven out of 58 crorepati winners have won against non-crorepati runners up.

Among these 11 winners, 6 winners have won with more than 10 per cent margin of victory.

Among the 70 winners, eight are women and all of them won with 35 per cent and above of vote share in their constituencies. Among the women winners, Savita Kapoor (BJP) from Dehradun Cantt. Constituency has won with the highest vote share of 59.2 per cent in her constituency.

Out of total 35 re-elected winners, none have won with less than 35 per cent vote share in their respective constituencies.

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency.

Out of 53,77,029 votes polled in Uttarakhand assembly, 2022, 46,840 (0.87 per cent) were polled for NOTA.

Uttarakhand winners got average of 31 per cent votes. —IANS



